Want a job in professional baseball? Round Rock Express is holding a job fair

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Calling Central Texans with a passion to work in professional baseball!
The Round Rock Express will host a job fair for numerous positions within the organization from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond.
Express officials said hiring managers will be on hand looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills who are able to work baseball games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all Express home games at Dell Diamond as well as additional events as needed.
The Round Rock Express are looking to fill the following positions:
- 50/50 Raffle Sellers
- Cleaning Crew/Green Team
- Clubhouse Attendants
- Gameday Entertainment Staff
- Groundscrew
- Guest Services
- Kid’s Playground Attendants
- Parking Lot Attendants
- Patron Screening
- Retail Assistants
- Ticket Takers
- Ushers
RS3 Strategic Hospitality, the official food and beverage provider for the Round Rock Express and Dell Diamond, is hiring for the following positions:
- Bartenders
- Cashiers
- Cooks
- Banquet, Concessions and Restaurant Runners
- Banquet and Restaurant Servers
All candidates are encouraged to pre-register by visiting RRExpress.com. For a look at the Round Rock Express schedule, click here.
