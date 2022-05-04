Meet the man who keeps Round Rock's Dell Diamond looking fresh

There is a team of people at Dell Diamond that spends long days making sure the field is ready for Round Rock Express games. But they often go unrecognized.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Baseball is all about scoring runs. But for many fans, it's also about the atmosphere.

"It takes a good 45 minutes to go one direction on the outfield and maybe 20 minutes or so on the infield," said Nick Rozdilski, senior director of field operations for the Round Rock Express.

A lot of work goes into making the field at Dell Diamond game day-ready.

"Typically, for a home, we get here at 9 a.m. and we leave right around midnight," Rozdilski said.

Rozdilski keeps the field in the best conditions possible for the players and the fans. Fans get to see the field right when they walk through the main gate on game days.

"I know a lot of people don't know who I am. So, if I'm up there and it's, you know, get that 'wow' factor, it's a good feeling," Rozdilski said

After 18 years as a baseball groundskeeper at stadiums across the nation, it's a love for the game that keeps Rozdilski out on the grass.

"You kind of still have a competitive edge against like, other groundskeepers out there to make sure that your park's better than theirs," he said.

And he doesn't do it all on his own. Rozdilski has two full-time assistants and a crew of about eight that switches in and out for game time.

He said the main goal for him and his team is player safety.

"The big thing is the infield dirt. You know, making sure that the, the ground balls are rolling through, that they don't get any bad hops that is like, unexpected," he said.

Not only does keeping the field in top shape take a lot of time, but it also takes a lot of tools, which are all hidden in one spot behind the outfield.

"The shop," Rozdilski said. "It’s where we keep all of our hand tools, conditioner, equipment, pretty much everything we need to do our job."

"The shop" holds everything the groundskeepers need to make the magic of game day happen. Although the weather in Central Texas can pose a challenge.

"Those top rolls are what we call growth blankets. So, we put those out in the wintertime, and it kind of makes a greenhouse effect," Rozdilski said.

Now all the long days, tools and hard work will be put to the test for another season. Opening day for the Round Rock Express is Tuesday.

"You know, different parks you work at, you know, have different meaning to you. But this one just feels like home," Rozdilskii said.

In addition to baseball games, the field at Dell Diamond is used for multiple events throughout the year. Back in November, it was turned into a rodeo arena for the "Bulls in the Ballpark" event. Since then, Rozdilski and his team have worked to turn it back into a baseball field and get the grass growing for opening day.