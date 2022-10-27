Twitter data shows America is hoping for the Phillies to win 2022 World Series

Over 100,000 geotagged tweets across the U.S. show that the Phillies have support from the majority of fans in 44 states.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Go, Fightins', go!

According to a map put together by Bet Online, the Philadelphia Phillies have overwhelming support across the majority of America as the rooting interest to win the 2022 World Series.

The map, put together based of over 100,000 geotagged tweets, shows that the Phillies have support from the majority of fans in 44 states, leaving the Astros with the support of just 6.

As you can see from the map, the Astros' highest concentration of fans is around the state of Texas, including Oklahoma and Louisiana.

The Phillies have the support of fans in every other state, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Bet Online attributes the lack of Astros support due to "lingering negative feelings about the sign stealing scandal in the 2017 World Series." Although, they note that the Astros doubled their support in states from last year's World Series, when they only had the rooting interest from the majority of fans in three states.