ROUND ROCK, Texas — On any given day, it's all business in the Round Rock Express front office.

It's all about family, beginning with President Chris Almendarez and his son, Chase.

But the word "family" applies to all on the staff – including interns.

"Round Rock Express, this is Shane," Shane Buechele said while answering a business call.

Yeah, Shane Buechele, the former Texas Longhorns quarterback.

"Shane's family and our family are pretty tight," Chris Almendarez said.

The Express family's relationship with the Buechele family all began when Shane's father, Steve, a former MLB infielder, was named the Express manager in 2014.

"Finally, when I needed an internship for my sports management degree, it's easy to call him [Chris] and he was happy to help me out," Buechele said. "It definitely has helped me out a lot building a relationship with Chris and his family."

"He's made great friends with our staff and you know, we have fun," Chris said. "I think when people walk into Dell Diamond, the extension of our culture is to those fans as well."

From the daily obligations of a front office to preparing for gamedays, Buechele plays a big role, learning how a professional sports franchise operates.

"His work ethic and the way he was brought up, and I think he can do anything he wants to do," Chris said.

"After football, I'd like to become general manager of a sports team, whether it be football or baseball," Buechele said.

Buechele will continue this internship with the Express until he walks the stage at UT in May.

After graduation, he will enroll at Southern Methodist University in Dallas as a graduate transfer quarterback to begin work on a masters degree. He will have two years of eligibility.

RELATED:

UT quarterback Shane Buechele enters transfer portal, other quarterbacks mulling their future

Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele transferring to Southern Methodist University

Shane Buechele opens up about decision to transfer to SMU

Shane Buechele saves the Longhorns' day during UT-Baylor game after Sam Ehlinger suffers injury

His career at Texas included 19 touchdown passes and over 4,600 passing yards.

The decision to transfer from UT was one he felt was in his best interests.

"Obviously, you never want to get into the world of transferring, but if it does come up take it and make it the best," Buechele said.

Until he leaves Round Rock and Austin, he is enjoying every minute of his days with the Express.

But each time Buechele steps foot on the field of Dell Diamond, he does think about those baseball playing days of the past in high school at Lamar HS in Arlington.

"I'm full 'go football,' but there's some days I look at this field and I'm saying 'what if?'" Buechele said.

There are moments where the Express front office including Buechele will take a break from work and toss the football on the field.

And Buechele's arm is a big topic around the Express office.

"Now that I'm in the organization, how it really makes sense how close they are and I'm happy to be a part of their family."

He's a proud member of the Express and Longhorn families.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Who's in charge of cleaning up homeless camps? An Austin neighborhood wants answers.

Mesquite mother reported missing after not picking up child from babysitter

Dallas-area police officer accidentally fires gun inside high school

Austin driver cited for disregarding sign before deadly US 290 crash