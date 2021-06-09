Jim Schlossnagle, the winningest baseball coach in TCU history, leaving for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork made the announcement Wednesday morning.

FORT WORTH, Texas — After 18 years at Texas Christian University as head baseball coach, Jim Schlossnagle is headed to Texas A&M.

Schlossnagle arrived in Fort Worth in 2004 and quickly turned the Horned Frogs baseball program into one of the best in the country. He led TCU to five trips to Omaha for the College World Series, including four consecutive CWS appearances from 2014-2017.

"When we started our coaching search, we made sure we covered all of our bases within Texas and across the country by reaching far and wide to find the right fit for Texas A&M baseball,” Bjork said. “As our search progressed, it became abundantly clear that Jim Schlossnagle had the experience, recruiting prowess, player development background and baseball knowledge to deliver a championship-caliber program for Aggie baseball."

Before Schlossnagle took over the TCU program, the Horned Frogs had made just two NCAA Tournament appearances. Schlossnagle guided the Frogs to nine consecutive tournaments from 2004-1019. TCU went to 15 tournaments overall, winning seven NCAA regional titles under Schlossnagle's leadership.

“I am extremely excited to get things started in Aggieland, and I am humbled by this incredible opportunity,” Schlossnagle said. “With the resources and facilities available at this world-class university, the foundation is here to win championships and make the 12th Man a regular visitor to Omaha.”

Schlossnagle is a two-time National Coach of the Year. In 2010 he won the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Coach of the Year Award, and then in 2016, he received the Baseball America Coach of the Year Award.

TCU will now begin its search for a replacement for Schlossnagle, the winningest coach in TCU history.