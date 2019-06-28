SAN MARCOS, Texas — One month after being named the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year, Ty Harrington announced his retirement from Texas State baseball.

"I still have to work, I mean, I still have to make a living," Harrington joked. "So, how about we use 'step aside' for right now."

Harrington, the all-time winningest coach in the program's history, spent 20 years with the Bobcats.

"It tells you what you do is you've been somewhere for 20 years, right?" Harrington said, laughing. "Ultimately, it's what the math tells you."

He started in 2000 and leaves the school with a career record of 657-516-2.

"It was tough. I tell people all the time it was the hardest decision that I've made in my life," Harrington said.

With 16 winning seasons under his belt, he's happy with all he's accomplished, but to him "it's never enough."

"I'm a little bit humbled, apologetically, to some of my players that I wasn't able to help them win more championships," Harrington said.

Four conference championships, three NCAA Regional appearances and 52 players drafted are just a few examples of what Harrington has done for the program.

"The energy now needs to transfer to somebody that can put this into Omaha, who can carry that torch a little bit further and make this thing what I've always dreamed and believed it could be," Harrington said.

Harrington now plans to open a private equity fund to help raise money for projects.

