AUSTIN, Texas — It was a Clemens family reunion...kind-of.

"I'm supporting the Red Sox for Roger," Debbie Clemens, Roger Clemens' wife and Kacy and Kody Clemens' mom, said. "Then my mom is a Tiger for Kody. And the twins, who may be the next Longhorn generation, are wearing the Blue Jays [for Kacy]."

Mama Clemens and family all supported their trio of former Longhorns.

"They started this idea a while back, about a month ago," Roger said.

It was an idea sparked by both Kody and Kacy after they reminded dear old dad that he pitched to their older brother, Koby, during a spring training game in 2006.

"Last year after Kody got drafted, we started talking about the alumni game," Kacy said. "'Hey, old man, you need to start getting in shape.'"

"I told him he pitched for Kacy when he was a freshman," Kody said.

"He laughed about it. [But] the more and more, he got serious," Kacy said.

Kacy and Koby amped up the pressure by placing a poll on Instagram, asking their followers if their dad should pitch at the UT Alumni Game.

The Clemens patriarch caved and decided to pitch an inning.

PHOTOS: Clemens family headlines UT alumni baseball game

"I wasn't surprised at all. Roger can still hum it in there," former UT pitcher Parker French said.

It had the feel as if we were in the mid-1980s, when Roger was a young, dominating pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

Clemens was wearing his Red Sox uniform when we all witnessed his bullpen session prior to the game.

"You'll see him lock in just like when he was in his prime," Kody said.

The seven-time Cy Young Award winner definitely had that same look he had during his prime.

So did the fans, as well as the faces on the Texas alumni team.

"I can say that I was in the dugout with the same team as Roger Clemens," former UT pitcher Morgan Cooper said.

At 56, "The Rocket" still has it.

The current Longhorns took advantage of this opportunity of a lifetime.

Texas outfielder Duke Ellis placed one into left, and the current Horns put together a three-run frame against Clemens.

But it was a fun experience for all involved and for those who witnessed it..

Three Clemens together on the same field.