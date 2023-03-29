Schedule: Round Rock Express baseball returns Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowds and the smell of hot dogs will soon return to Dell Diamond as the Round Rock Express gets ready for opening weekend.
The season kicks off on March 31 with the Express taking on the Albuquerque Isotopes. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.
The team will play three home games before hitting the road for a week. To celebrate opening weekend, there will be a series of events occurring each day:
Friday, March 31: Opening day
- Friday Fireworks
- Express Cap Giveaway
- Brew Review
Saturday, April 1
- Postgame Fireworks
- Fauxback Jersey Giveaway
- Saturday at the Ballpark
Sunday, April 2
- Kids Day
Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the season. There are special events planned for each home game.
- April 4-9: at Sugar Land vs. the Space Cowboys
- April 11-16: Tacoma Rainiers at home
- April 18-23: at Sacramento vs. the River Cats
- April 25-30: Albuquerque at home
- May 2-7: at Reno vs. the Aces
- May 9-14: Oklahoma City at home
- May 16-21: El Paso Chihuahuas at home
- May 23-28: at Albuquerque
- May 30-June 4: Sugar Land at home
- June 6-11: at Salt Lake vs. the Bees
- June 13-18: El Paso at home
- June 20-25: Sacramento at home
- June 28-July 3: at Las Vegas
- July 4-9: Sugar Land at home
- July 14-16: at Tacoma
- July 18-23: Reno at home
- July 25-30: at El Paso
- Aug. 1-6: at Oklahoma City vs. the Dodgers
- Aug. 8-13: Albuquerque at home
- Aug. 15-20: at Sugar Land
- Aug. 22-27: Salt Lake at home
- Aug. 29-Sept. 1: at Oklahoma City
- Sept. 5-10: at El Paso
- Sept. 12-17: Las Vegas Aviators at home
- Sept. 19-: at Tacoma
You can grab your tickets for a game on the Round Rock Express website.