Schedule: Round Rock Express baseball returns Dell Diamond

The season kicks off on March 31 with the Express taking on the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowds and the smell of hot dogs will soon return to Dell Diamond as the Round Rock Express gets ready for opening weekend.

The season kicks off on March 31 with the Express taking on the Albuquerque Isotopes. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

The team will play three home games before hitting the road for a week. To celebrate opening weekend, there will be a series of events occurring each day:

Friday, March 31: Opening day

Friday Fireworks

Express Cap Giveaway

Brew Review

Saturday, April 1

Postgame Fireworks

Fauxback Jersey Giveaway

Saturday at the Ballpark

Sunday, April 2

Kids Day

Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the season. There are special events planned for each home game.

April 4-9: at Sugar Land vs. the Space Cowboys

at Sugar Land vs. the Space Cowboys April 11-16: Tacoma Rainiers at home

Tacoma Rainiers at home April 18-23: at Sacramento vs. the River Cats

at Sacramento vs. the River Cats April 25-30: Albuquerque at home

Albuquerque at home May 2-7: at Reno vs. the Aces

at Reno vs. the Aces May 9-14: Oklahoma City at home

Oklahoma City at home May 16-21: El Paso Chihuahuas at home

El Paso Chihuahuas at home May 23-28: at Albuquerque

at Albuquerque May 30-June 4: Sugar Land at home

Sugar Land at home June 6-11: at Salt Lake vs. the Bees

at Salt Lake vs. the Bees June 13-18: El Paso at home

El Paso at home June 20-25: Sacramento at home

Sacramento at home June 28-July 3: at Las Vegas

at Las Vegas July 4-9: Sugar Land at home

Sugar Land at home July 14-16 : at Tacoma

: at Tacoma July 18-23: Reno at home

Reno at home July 25-30: at El Paso

at El Paso Aug. 1-6: at Oklahoma City vs. the Dodgers

at Oklahoma City vs. the Dodgers Aug. 8-13: Albuquerque at home

Albuquerque at home Aug. 15-20: at Sugar Land

at Sugar Land Aug. 22-27: Salt Lake at home

Salt Lake at home Aug. 29-Sept. 1: at Oklahoma City

at Oklahoma City Sept. 5-10: at El Paso

at El Paso Sept. 12-17: Las Vegas Aviators at home

Las Vegas Aviators at home Sept. 19-: at Tacoma

You can grab your tickets for a game on the Round Rock Express website.