Austin strength coach pushes Bijan Robinson, other NFL hopefuls ahead of 2023 NFL Combine

"Just talking to him as a friend, but as a big bro, and then seeing him as a coach too" says Robinson. "It's a blessing to have him here."

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of NFL Draft hopefuls enlisted the help of Austin Strength Coach Jordan Bush to help push their bench press numbers to new heights.

"We have about 15 guys who are committed to the process," said Bush. "They've trusted us with their [NFL Combine preparation]."

The NFL Combine is the biggest job interview imaginable for athletes who want to play football at the highest level. Bush uses different exercises, workouts and techniques to put the athletes in the best position possible for their "interview."

"Having him teach me so many different things that I didn't know in college because there's 120 guys," said Former Longhorn Running Back Bijan Robinson. "[Here] it's specific things for us to really work on and to do it the right way."

Bush's tips won't be forgotten after the combine, as they are lessons that can help the athletes for years to come.

"I don't really care how much weight you can do if you're not doing it the right way," said Bush. "I'm really, really big on injury reduction, so I can't prevent injuries, but I can reduce the risk of injury or the likelihood of you getting hurt."

The NFL Combine kicks-off on Feb. 28th and the NFL Draft begins April 27th.

