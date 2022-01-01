Austin welcomes new pro bull riding team, 'Austin Gamblers'

The PBR Team Series will feature 10 events in the regular season before a team playoff in Las Vegas from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about an Austin Rodeo competition.

Austin is getting a new professional team.

The Professional Bull Riders lassoed Austin as its newest location for a PBR Team Series team, the Austin Gamblers. The PBR Team Series is a new league featuring the world's top bull riders who will compete in games starting in June.

The Austin Gamblers will be the first pro sports team to host an event at the Moody Center, a new venue that just opened in Austin near the University of Texas campus. From Aug. 26 through Aug. 28, the Austin Gamblers will compete in a three-day series at the Moody Center.

Ahead of the start of the season in June, the Austin Gamblers are hosting a free event Thursday at the Republic Square in Downtown Austin to celebrate the launch of the franchise and its inaugural season. The event, which kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m., will include live music, food trucks, bull riding games, Austin Gamblers swag and even a live bull.

The PBR Team Series will feature 10 events in the regular season before a team playoff in Las Vegas from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6.

Very excited for the launch of @Austin_Gamblers today! It’s 1 of 8 new local teams for the @PBR team series.



That’s José Vitor- the 2x bull riding world champ! 🏆🐂 pic.twitter.com/JhhahRMvBI — Kristie Gonzales KVUE (@GonzalesKristie) April 28, 2022

In addition to the Austin Gamblers, there are seven other teams in the PBR Team Series. Take a look at the PBR Team Series roster:

Ariat Texas Rattlers, based in Fort Worth, Texas

Arizona Ridge Riders, based in Glendale, Arizona

Austin Gamblers

Carolina Chaos, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Kansas City Outlaws, based in Kansas City, Missouri

Missouri Thunder, based in Ridgedale, Missouri

Nashville Stampede, based in Nashville, Tennessee

Oklahoma Freedom, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Before the start of the 2022 season, the league will host a rider draft on Monday, May 23, among PBR rider members who have declared for the draft.