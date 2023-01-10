New pickleball courts take over parking garage rooftop on West 6th Street

Austin's professional pickleball team, the Texas Ranchers, is behind the facility in Downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Pickleball continues to take Austin by storm and is now taking over a parking garage rooftop on West Sixth Street.

The Austin Pickle Ranch pickleball courts opened on Sunday, turning that rooftop into the new premier pickleball arena. Austin’s professional pickleball team, the Texas Ranchers, is behind the facility.

From beginners to professionals, the courts were created to be a place everyone can play.

"I mean, we've got one court down there with three generations on the court, and then, you know, we have a pro hitting next to some beginners. And that's what's great about this sport, is that anybody can play it," said Tim Clitch, founder of Austin Pickle Ranch.

Austin Pickle Ranch has eight professional pickleball courts and is open seven days a week. Court reservations can be made on its website.