AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about Austin FC's future training facility.

Austin FC celebrated its first anniversary of the day it received its official club charter on Wednesday by gifting special Austin FC blankets to every baby born at all St. David's HealthCare facilities on Jan. 15.

A few Austin FC leaders, including its president, Andy Loughnane, and head coach, Josh Wolff, visited some of the hospitals to hand-deliver the blankets.

RELATED:

Austin Bold FC hosts Pro Talent Identification Camp

Austin FC expanding with new $45M training facility

Austin FC gifts special blankets to new moms

St. David's HealthCare is Austin FC's first founding partner, official healthcare sponsor and training partner. Austin FC's new training facility, the St. David's Performance Center, is expected to open in spring 2021.

RELATED:

Claudio Reyna named Austin FC's new sports director

Austin FC breaks ground on new MLS stadium

After becoming the 27th club to join Major League Soccer, Austin FC will officially begin playing in 2021 at McKalla Place.

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey named one of Austin FC’s new owners

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin airport lands 4 new nonstop routes with celebratory $55 fares

LIVE: Cold case victim 'Corona Girl' identified after more than 30 years

'I want them to be held accountable': Video shows 5-year-old being attacked on Dallas school bus