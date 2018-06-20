AUSTIN -- As the City of Austin considers a possible Major League Soccer stadium, several Austin City Council members are pushing for an open debate on the McKalla Place site.

The 24-acre site located near an already busy Burnet Road and Braker Lane has been the subject of debate after Precourt Sports Ventures announced they would like to build a soccer stadium there. However, two other proposals call for a mixed development site which would include apartments, restaurant and park space.

PSV would be exempt from all property taxes and keep all stadium revenue, and the city would pay for infrastructure, event services, environmental clean-up and other costs that come with the potential stadium.

RELATED:

City of Austin says McKalla Place ‘suitable’ for MLS soccer stadium; group gives stadium details

This is what an Austin Major League Soccer stadium could look like

Precourt Sports Ventures unveils conceptual site plan for McKalla Place MLS stadium

Austin City Council directs city manager to consider locating MLS stadium near The Domain

Precourt Sports Ventures 'impressed' with McKalla Place as possible MLS stadium site

Council members have put an item to address this on next week's agenda.

© 2018 KVUE