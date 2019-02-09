AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday night, Austin Bold FC won the "Copa Tejas" trophy after defeating the Rio Grande Valley FC at Bold Stadium. The final score: Austin Bold, 3, RGVFC, 0.

This is the first-ever trophy that Austin Bold FC has won as a team. Despite the team's short history – debuting in the 2019 USL Championship – Austin Bold is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Supporters of Texas-based USL teams created the "Copa Tejas" trophy this year. This trophy is earned through a competition: The Texas team with the best head-to-head record within the regular season wins the Copa Tejas. There are four USL teams based in the Lone Star State.

Austin Bold has eight games remaining in this season. Their next home game is Wednesday, Sept. 11.

