ROUND ROCK, Texas — The inaugural season for Austin Bold FC begins March 9 in Las Vegas. The first home date for Bold FC is March 30 vs. San Antonio FC.

The Bold's home pitch will be a 5,000-seat stadium located near the track of Circuit of the Americas.

With less than a month before the season-opening match, the Bold began a preseason scrimmage schedule Wednesday afternoon, hosting fellow USL member St. Louis FC at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.

It was a closed match, open to the media. Austin Bold FC will host two more closed scrimmages this week, both of which are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16.

The Bold will face the soccer team from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Round Rock SC. Both closed-to-the-public scrimmages will take place at the Bold's home, Circuit of the Americas.

Other notables, Austin Bold FC finalized their 24-man roster:

Farsi Abdi, Clayton Adams, Xavier Báez, Edson Braafheid, Dario Conca, Thomas de Villardi, Fabien Garcia, Kleber Gladiator, Sonny Guadarrama, Promise Isaac, Andre Lima, Calum Mallace, Sean McFarlane, Amobi Okugo, Juan David Ramirez, Diego Restrepo, Marcelo Saragosa, Valeri Saramutin, Josué Soto, Jermaine Taylor, Ryan Thompson, Jorge Troncoso, Kris Tyrpak and London Woodberry.

