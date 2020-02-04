AUSTIN, Texas — Sometimes in life, we take the simple things for granted. They're things we miss so dearly when they're taken away.

Athletes have had events canceled, seasons wiped out and careers ended as a result of COVID-19.

But Austin triathlete Mike Thompson has been able to weather the pandemic perhaps better than most. The storms he's faced in the past were almost insurmountable.

"I was diagnosed with cancer at age 10, and for five years off and on I was stuck in the hospital battling for my life," Thompson said. "[I had] two bone marrow transplants, over 75 surgeries, including a facial reconstruction.

I’ll never forget that moment of being that old and immediately having to grow up and think about what life would be like if I wasn’t living anymore. How would it be for my parents, my family members, my friends?”

KVUE Sports

Mike's cancer manifested four different times.

“When I was isolated in the hospital as a kid, I thought it would never end. Every day just ticked on by,” he said. “Ultimately the concept, the idea that life was possible after cancer, was what kept me going.”

Doctors told him he wouldn't live past the age of 18. Mike is now almost 35.

Doctors told him he wouldn't be able to do athletic activity ever again. Mike has now completed six marathons, including two Ironmans.

He didn't just survive. He got stronger.

“It gives you perspective in life and it just reminds you to be thankful of the everyday opportunities you get that can be considered normal," he said. "When I get to go run, when I get to go outside on a beautiful day, it means a little bit more. I want people to remember that in times of struggle and crisis that we’re living in right now.”

