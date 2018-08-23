AUSTIN — Barbra Hernandez of the Austin area was hit by Guillain-Barre Syndrome 10 years ago and it changed her life.

"It came on suddenly," she said. "I was in the hospital for a year. I was in ICU six months. I was in a coma four months. According to the literature with the Mayo Clinic, I was one out of seven in the world with the most severe case."

Barbra Hernandez now spends time talking to patients, doctors and nurses about the disease and what she went through. She also wrote a book, "Why Didn't I Die?"

She has some advice for Travis Frederick of the Cowboys, who is now battling the same disease.

"Travis, really hang in there, guy," she urged.

Frederick is out indefinitely from his role as starting center for the Cowboys. But Barbra Hernandez knows firsthand you can find victory against Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

"It is a journey. I know he's having questions of 'Why me'," she said. "I had all of that, too"

