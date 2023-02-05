Inclusion in the face of tragedy: The ATX Polar Bears headed to national championship

Softball Austin was founded in 2004 as Central Texas's LGBTQ+ recreational softball league.

AUSTIN, Texas — Softball Austin is an organization established in 2004 with one main goal--making softball safe, inclusive and competitive for members of Austin's LGBTQ+ community. This year, one of the league's newest teams, the ATX Polar Bears, finished the regular season undefeated.

"This makes us feel safe, this makes us happy," said Polar Bears outfielder Joel Villarreal. "This makes us come together as a community."

They're coming together as a community while teaching other communities.

"You know people think men in the LGBT community are all feminine and soft-spoken," said Polar Bears third baseman Devon Gallegos. "Then you meet me and you know what? I'm just like every other guy."

The Polar Bears' journey this season featured the worst type of loss a team can suffer.

"It's been an interesting season," said manager Mark Ciavola. "We lost one of our players, Trey Nagle."

"I was in shock," said Polar Bears second baseman Jeff Brown. "I was like, 'Yeah, this can't be true.'"

In the middle of the season, Nagle – a new member of the Polar Bears – was found unresponsive by his roommate.

"It just sucks that he doesn't get to live the rest of the life that he should have lived," said Villarreal.

The undefeated Polar Bears honored Nagle by dedicating a recent tournament win to him and hosting a balloon release. Next, they hope they can honor him by winning the E-division championship at the Gay World Series, hosted by NAGAA (North American Gay Amateur Athlete Alliance).

"When we travel to the World Series in Minnesota," said Villarreal, "whether we win or lose, it's going to be for Trey. It's going to be for him no matter what."

Before the Gay World Series, Softball Austin hosts an event called the Texas Hoedown. It's a 40-team tournament that takes place on Memorial Day Weekend, at Krieg Softball Complex.

