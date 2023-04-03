ATX Open swings into full gear

The tournament is one of five women's-only tour-level tennis tournaments in the country and the largest women's professional sporting event in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The ATX Open, the largest women's professional sporting event in Austin, is currently underway for its inaugural year at Westwood Country Club.

The tennis tournament is one of five women's-only tour-level tennis tournaments in the country where female tennis athletes worldwide travel to Central Texas to compete.

With two years in the making, organizers say they want the pros, the local fans and the younger generation to feel inspired when attending the tournament.

Former professional tennis player for over a decade and tournament director Christo Van Rensburg said the tournament's immediate goal is to help players and get them to the top level.

"First, you get players that are pros. You want them to come to a tournament like this. They need to love this, tell their peers that they need to come back to Austin because this was a great event we accomplished. Then you have the local fans. We have 130,000 tennis players in Austin and averaging 2 million in the whole of Texas. This is going to great create a buzz," said Rensburg.

Rensburg said the younger generation who are walking around and coming to see the players can be inspired by having a tournament in their own backyard.

"This can inspire them to maybe want to be these pros, and that's exactly the kind of the cycle we are trying to achieve," said Rensburg.

The tournament takes place from Feb. 27 to March 5. Limited tickets are available online.