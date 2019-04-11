HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above is A.J. Hinch addressing the media after the World Series.

One member of the Astros earned a well-deserved piece of hardware this season.

Zack Greinke won the Gold Glove Award, which is given to the best fielding pitcher in the league.

Greinke earned the award as a member of the National League because he spent the first four months of the season in Arizona.

It's the sixth straight season Greinke has won the award.

Astros 2B Jose Altuve, 3B Alex Bregman, 1B Yuli Gurriel and RF Josh Reddick were also finalists for AL Gold Glove Awards, but those positional awards were given to 2B Yolmer Sánchez, 1B Matt Olson, 3B Matt Chapman and RF Mookie Betts.

Greinke led all pitchers in total chances (68), putouts (33) and double plays turned (12). He committed just one error in his 68 chances.

Greinke's glove was on full display in Game 7 of the World Series when he had five assists, the most in a World Series game since 1996.

Greinke is now eligible for the Rawlings Platinum Glove, which is given to the top defender in each league, regardless of position.

