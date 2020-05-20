Austin Marathon inviting runners to compete in free Global Running Day Virtual 5K

Participants will receive a 2020 Global Running Day digital finisher medal, merchandise and automatic entry into the giveaway to win one of five grand prizes.

Lace up those sneakers, Austinites.

Ascension Seton Austin Marathon officials are inviting runners from around the world to register for the free Global Running Day Virtual 5K.

You can run with anyone from anywhere during the free Global Running Day Virtual 5K. Event officials encourage runners to invite friends, family, neighbors and your running group to join you. Plus, finishers could win some prizes. Registration is open until Wednesday, June 3.

“I’m hyped that the Austin Marathon is offering a virtual 5K to celebrate Global Running Day,” said Will von Rosenberg, who attended last year’s Global Running Day event in Austin. “It was great to see the Austin running community come together at last year’s event. I’m ready to run the Global Running Day Virtual 5K with runners from around the world!”

Participants of the free Global Running Day Virtual 5K can submit their 5K results at any time between May 20 and June 4, officials said.

Every participant will receive:

Customizable, downloadable bib that can be printed at home

Limited-edition 2020 Global Running Day digital finisher medal

Official digital finisher’s certificate

Exclusive race discounts

Access to limited Global Running Day merch

Automatic entry into the giveaway to win one of five grand prizes including entry to the 2021 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Half Marathon, or 5K + VIP Experience

“I'm delighted to celebrate Global Running Day with the Austin Marathon. Their 30th anniversary will be the North American leg of my attempt to be the first six-time cancer survivor to run a marathon on every continent,” said Jonathan Acott, who will participate from London. “After six cancers, running is the way I manage both my mental and physical health. It gives me the time I need to manage my emotions but also to celebrate my body and what it's been through and can still do.”

The event annually attracts runners from all 50 states and 35+ countries around the world, organizers said.

The start and finish locations are just a few blocks apart and are within walking distance of many downtown hotels and restaurants. The finish line is in front of the Texas State Capitol.