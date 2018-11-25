Texas A&M upset #7 LSU on Saturday night in College Station and the 74-72 final is the highest scoring final in FBS history.

The seven overtimes tied an NCAA record as A&M got a two point conversion in the 7th OT to get the win.

"I lost track of overtimes ... it is the craziest game ever," said A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies scored on the last play of regulation to tie and force the first overtime, with QB Kellon Mond getting one of his six touchdown passes.

Mond threw for 287 yards and six touchdowns in the game.

Each team kicked a field goal in the first overtime and then both traded touchdowns in the 2nd OT.

Kellen Mond scores in double overtime vs LSU pic.twitter.com/1PalxFMoRZ — Mike Barnes (@MikeB_KVUE) November 25, 2018

LSU scored first in the third overtime and got the mandatory 2-point conversion.

LSU scores in triple overtime pic.twitter.com/jwi4qnJlcq — Mike Barnes (@MikeB_KVUE) November 25, 2018

But A&M matched that to force a 4th overtime when both could only manage field goals.

LSU opened the 5th overtime with a touchdown, but couldn't get the 2-point try.

LSU get the TD on a trick play in 5OT pic.twitter.com/XRjDs9nxti — Mike Barnes (@MikeB_KVUE) November 25, 2018

A&M did the same, tying the score 58-58.

Aggies force OT #6 pic.twitter.com/w1vJAOd2n8 — Mike Barnes (@MikeB_KVUE) November 25, 2018

Each team got a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the 6th overtime, sending the game to a 7th OT.

That's when LSU got the ball first and scored but couldn't make its 2-point try.

A&M matched them again with a TD and then Kellen Mond hit Kendrick Rogers for the game winner.

The game winning two point conversion! 74-72 A&M wins the highest scoring game in 7OT pic.twitter.com/N1ioKMCyOi — Mike Barnes (@MikeB_KVUE) November 25, 2018

A&M finishes the regular season 8-4 in the first year with coach Jimbo Fisher. They now await word on where they will play in a bowl game.

© 2018 KVUE-TV