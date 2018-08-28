AUSTIN — The countdown is at four days until the Longhorns kick off the season versus the University of Maryland at the home of the Washington Redskins -- FedExField.

You don’t have to remind the University of Texas football team who they’re facing.

Maryland crushed Texas in the debut of the Tom Herman era in the 2017 season opener: 51-41.

With the help of technology, in particular, iPads, the Longhorns have viewed last season’s opener over and over.

Longhorns tight end, Andrew Beck said he and his roommates (Hager, Ehlinger, and Brewer) will occasionally watch game film at home via iPads. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/S2T7Qia9BQ — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) August 28, 2018

A certain household of Longhorns actually link up their iPads and review the 2017 Maryland game. Sam Ehlinger, Andrew Beck, Breckyn Hager, and Cade Brewer are all roommates in what may be the ultimate bachelor's pad.

“It’s amazing to see some of the mistakes we made last year [versus Maryland] one we’d make a simple adjustment and avoid this year," said Ehlinger.

The pride of Westlake, Sam Ehlinger, was also asked about his weight gain in the off-season by his roomie, Beck.

© 2018 KVUE-TV