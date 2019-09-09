AUSTIN, Texas — While the season is only beginning, ratings show that ABC's broadcasts of the Texas-LSU game are among Saturday Night Football's best early-season games, according to ESPN.

The Texas-LSU game rated No. 1 at 5.8 on Saturday. Texas A&M vs. Clemson also marked ABC's best late afternoon non-kickoff week September game. It scored a rating of 4.7. In third was Oregon-Auburn at 4.4 from Saturday, Aug. 31. All three aired on ABC.

Regarding the Texas-LSU game, New Orleans delivered the market's best rating (33.6) for a game on ESPN/ABC since 2006. Still, Austin ranks number two at 28.3 – the market's best since 2009. Birmingham Alabama ranks third at 17.7.

Meanwhile, the top three markets for the A&M-Clemson game were Greenville (19.4), Birmingham (15.0) and Austin (13.2).

The top two games delivered near-record ratings among early-season games in their timeslots.

And, on ESPN, College GameDay increased its ratings year-over-year. The show earned a 1.5 overnight, up 7% year-over-year. The show's final hour delivered a 1.7 overnight. Austin delivered a 4.0 rating, which is the show's best since 2011.

ABC also aired its best Pac-12 finale game window in nearly two years. Stanford at USC earned a 1.5 overnight, which is the highest-rated Pac-12 intra-conference matchup in the network's final game window since 2017.

