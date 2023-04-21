A lost jersey creates new friends

Texas State softball alum Anna Hernandez had been searching for her white game-worn jersey for years. Social media- and the Bobcat network- helped her find it.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State super fan Tom Madden does everything he can to support his alma mater, especially if it leads to him adding to his Bobcats memorabilia collection.

"You pick things up at fundraisers" said Madden. "Anything to help the university."

Madden has jerseys, cleats, balls, and signed photos, all with connections to the Bobcats. One of his favorite pieces is a 2013 game-worn softball jersey with the number eight on the back.

"Number eight was significant during that time," says Madden, "because coach Cat Osterman was our pitching coach. So that was a sought-after jersey!"

Madden won the sought-after jersey in a charity auction that benefited pediatric cancer patients.

For years, the jersey hung on a chair in Madden's home office, but a social media post in 2023 changed everything.

"I found out through social media that Anna Hernandez, this is her game worn jersey" said Madden.

"Honestly, I made a Facebook post about it" said Anna Hernandez, a Texas State alum who played for the Bobcats from 2010-2013. "I didn't think it would catch wind like it did."

"When I saw her in that picture," said Madden, "in that number eight jersey, I said, 'Oh, I know who's got that jersey and it's me!'"

Anna and I have hooked up and have made arrangements to return her jersey😽 https://t.co/amXlW61CT4 pic.twitter.com/WAKPv90xz0 — Tom Madden (@only1tommadden) April 14, 2023

Madden and Hernandez arranged a meeting where Tom would give Anna her jersey. He did not want to be paid for it, or to trade it out for a different item; his only request was for the jersey to do more good for charity.

"I said to her, just pay it forward in any way you can to St. Jude's Children's Hospital" said Madden.

The exchange took place at a Texas State softball game.

Such a fun time at the softball game tonight!! Thanks again @only1tommadden for the jersey exchange, and great meeting @kdamp 🙌🏼😌 #TexasStateUniversity pic.twitter.com/b9P0JuTuue — Anna Hernandez (@Anna_Hernandez8) April 22, 2023

"It's full circle just having this jersey back in my hands" said Hernandez. "I really appreciate you taking care of it."

"She'll be handing that to her kids or grandkids, possibly" said Madden. "It wasn't hard for me to give that back."

