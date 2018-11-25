AUSTIN — Texas Longhorns senior defensive end Breckyn Hager made a vow during his freshman season that he would not cut his long, flowing, golden locks until Texas won a Big 12 Championship.

And the former Westlake Chaparral alluded to how much he hates his hair during Big 12 Football Media Days back in July.

It's been a long four years -- and a lot of hair to maintain -- because Texas hasn't been in position to win a Big 12 ring until now.

By the way: Hager has 30 tackles and 2.5 quarterback sacks this season.

Hager, a Longhorn legacy, has been reminded of his haircut vow on social media. And said haircut may happen as early as next Saturday.

If Texas beats Oklahoma for a second time this season, at the Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Hager will be able to fulfill his goal.

Included in Hager's recent Instagram story are two references to the possible haircut.

Exhibit A: a pair of scissors

Exhibit B: Hager's Willie Nelson locks and shades with the date, 12-1-18 -- the date of Big 12 Championship Game.

