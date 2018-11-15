LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — A dozen student athletes at Lake Travis High School inked their names on letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on the college level.

Beginning with tennis, Karin Comegys signed with Dallas Baptist University.

Five of Mike Rogers' Cavalier baseball players will play college baseball, four on the highest level, Division One: Aiden Babinski to Stephen F. Austin State University; Brett Baty to Texas; Jimmy Lewis to Louisiana State University; and Austin Plante to Texas Christian University.

Kyle Boyer signed with DePauw University's baseball program.

"It's amazing to play with so much talent at Lake Travis," said Aiden Babinski.

Three volleyball scholarships were signed: Cassidy Ehrie to The University of Tampa; Kristen Kleymeyer to Houston Baptist University; and Sasha Rudich to Providence College in Rhode Island.

Jessica Day was the lone softball signee. Day signed with St. Mary's University.

Both Daniel Thorpe and Bennett Mohn will play Division One college basketball, Thorpe at Cal-Berkley and Mohn at Longwood University.

