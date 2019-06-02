Student athletes at McNeil High School celebrated signing with colleges on Wednesday.

Jordan Kerley, the star receiver, is headed to Arizona State.

“I’m very excited to go out there. I’m looking forward to it," Kerley said.

Zane Kampfer will go to Texas Lutheran.

“I’m excited about the next chapter in my life," he said.

Lian Chu signed with Grand View.

“I’ve been waiting since freshman year,” said Chu. “It’s been a blessing to be honest.”

Karlee Holmes and Sydney Kattawer signed with Southwestern in Georgetown to play soccer.

“I’m really excited to be a Pirate next year,” said Holmes.

Kattawar agreed.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for maybe ten, eleven years," she said.

Phylzan Jones signed with Temple College.

“It’s a new opportunity for me to have,” said Jones.

Aiden Hurtado signed to play football at Missouri Science & Tech.

“I loved the school,” said Hurtado. “It was everything I needed in a school so I had to go there.”

Sam Latham will go to Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” said Latham. “I can’t wait to get started.”