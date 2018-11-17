Final: Flatonia 30, Iola 28

Final: Alamo Heights 38, East View 21

Final: Cameron Yoe 49, Whitney 28

Final: Cedar Park 10, LBJ 7

Final: Cedar Ridge 21, Langham Creek 15

Final: Crystal City 26, Wimberley 20

Final: Cy Christian 21, Hyde Park 17

Final: Cy Ranch 24, Hendrickson 10

Final: East Bernard 57, Johnson City 12

Final: Giddings State School 61, Round Rock Christian 6

Final: Glenn 28 , Medina Valley 14

Final: Granger 29, Louise 23

Final: Judson 49, Hays 14

Final: Lake Travis 45, Smithson Valley 7

Final: Lampasas 42, Brazosport 35

Final: Liberty Hill 62, Bay City 14

Final: Llano 21, Hondo 14 OT

Final: Manor 43, Dripping Springs 40

Final: Mason 63, Milano 0

Final: Regents 39, Victoria St Joseph 18

Final: Steele 18, Bowie 17

Final: Sugar Land Logos 66, Hill Country 16

Final: Sweeny 21, LaGrange 14

Final: Thorndale 55, Center Point 24

Final: Tivy 63, Bastrop 62 2OT

Final: Trinity Christian 57, Brentwood 0

Final: Vandegrift 35, Tomball Memorial 14

Final: Westlake 28, Clemens 14

Final: Wharton 49, Smithville 31

TSD Northland Christian

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Arlington Lamar 55, San Angelo Central 14

De Soto 55, Dallas Skyline 53

Duncanville 30, South Grand Prairie 14

EP Franklin 77, Midland 56

Euless Trinity 56, Arlington Martin 34

Lewisville 33, Keller 27, 3OT

Odessa Permian 42, EP Coronado 0

Region II Bi-District

Allen 56, Garland Rowlett 21

Garland Sachse 35, Plano East 25

Hewitt Midway 48, Mesquite 13

Rockwall 50, Belton 14

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21, Houston Langham Creek 15

The Woodlands 66, Aldine Davis 7

Region III Bi-District

Alief Hastings 45, League City Clear Springs 38

Cypress Fairbanks 42, Houston Lamar 21

Dickinson 49, Pearland 21

Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Katy Seven Lakes 10

Galena Park North Shore 56, Pasadena Dobie 19

Humble Atascocita 71, Channelview 55

Jersey Village 56, Houston Chavez 12

Katy 52, Fort Bend Travis 7

Region IV Bi-District

Converse Judson 49, Buda Hays 14

Lake Travis 45, Smithson Valley 14

Laredo United 31, Mission 28

SA Madison 35, SA Northside Warren 7

SA Reagan 30, SA Northside O'Connor 7

San Benito 46, Edinburg 20

Weslaco 25, Harlingen 14

Class 6A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Amarillo Tascosa 57, EP Pebble Hills 35

Arlington 49, Weatherford 16

Denton Guyer 52, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Haltom 47, Arlington Bowie 41

Lewisville Hebron 17, Keller Fossil Ridge 7

Mansfield Lake Ridge 45, Richardson Lake Highlands 35

Midland Lee 70, EP Americas 12

Richardson Pearce 23, Cedar Hill 21

Region II Bi-District

Austin Vandegrift 35, Tomball Memorial 14

Cypress Ranch 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 10

Klein Collins 30, Aldine Eisenhower 6

Longview 70, Copperas Cove 22, OT

Mesquite Horn 45, Temple 38

Prosper 41, Garland Naaman Forest 21

Spring Westfield 10, Klein 6

Wylie 38, McKinney 28

Region III Bi-District

Beaumont West Brook 56, Humble Kingwood Park 14

Houston Clear Lake 28, Pearland Dawson 14

Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Clear Brook 7

Katy Taylor 28, Fort Bend Dulles 13

Katy Tompkins 35, Fort Bend Elkins 20

Region IV Bi-District

Austin Westlake 28, Schertz Clemens 14

Brownsville Hanna 35, Weslaco East 20

Cibolo Steele 18, Austin Bowie 17

Eagle Pass 34, PSJA 28, OT

Edinburg Vela 52, Harlingen South 14

SA Northside Brandeis 49, SA Churchill 38

SA Northside Brennan 33, SA Johnson 28

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Abilene Cooper 49, EP Eastwood 41

Azle 52, Colleyville Heritage 20

EP Del Valle 21, Amarillo 10

Lubbock Coronado 35, EP Chapin 17

Region II Bi-District

College Station 41, Mesquite Poteet 38

Dallas Highland Park 35, Frisco Independence 14

Frisco Lone Star 41, Mansfield Legacy 6

Lancaster 49, Frisco Wakeland 28

Lufkin 50, McKinney North 27

Magnolia West 44, Sherman 31

Mansfield Timberview 35, Lewisville The Colony 30

Tyler 43, Tomball 17

Region III Bi-District

Alvin Shadow Creek 37, New Caney Porter 30

Angleton 55, Humble Kingwood Park 32

Cedar Park 10, Austin LBJ 7, OT

Manor 43, Dripping Springs 40

New Caney 20, Fort Bend Hightower 14

Richmond Foster 20, Port Arthur Memorial 19

Region IV Bi-District

CC Flour Bluff 56, La Joya Palmview 21

Mission Memorial 69, Victoria East 21

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Canyon Randall 38, FW Southwest 7

EP Andress 33, EP Hanks 12

EP Burges 31, Clint Horizon 14

EP Parkland 48, EP Irvin 12

Justin Northwest 48, Wichita Falls 20

Lubbock Cooper 52, FW Eastern Hills 0

WF Rider 57, FW Wyatt 44

Region II Bi-District

Burleson Centennial 70, Dallas Kimball 12

Corsicana 53, Lake Dallas 31

Dallas South Oak Cliff 40, Everman 7

Frisco Reedy 47, Ennis 21

Lucas Lovejoy 45, Kaufman 29

Midlothian 42, Red Oak 13

Region III Bi-District

A&M Consolidated 40, Whitehouse 12

Huntsville 57, Nacogdoches 7

Lindale 52, Montgomery 38

Marshall 56, Rosenberg Lamar 14

Nederland 22, Fort Bend Willowridge 16

Port Neches-Groves 48, Houston Northside 7

Region IV Bi-District

Brenham 23, Boerne-Champion 20

CC Calallen 49, Pharr Valley View 0

Kerrville Tivy 63, Bastrop 62, 2OT

Leander Glenn 28, Castroville Medina Valley 14

Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Sharyland Pioneer 55

SA Alamo Heights 38, Georgetown East View 21

SA Southside 56, Mercedes 7

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Big Spring 28, Clint 22

Canyon 62, Gainesville 14

Decatur 48, Dumas 21

Hereford 34, Springtown 31, OT

San Angelo Lake View 28, Clint Mountain View 21

WF Hirschi 56, Pampa 23

Region II Bi-District

Argyle 70, Carrollton Ranchview 14

China Spring 48, FW Benbrook 15

Melissa 56, Alvarado 38

Paris 59, Dallas Carter 12

Region III Bi-District

Henderson 31, Crandall 24

Midlothian Heritage 42, Kilgore 21

Splendora 47, Houston North Forest 19

Region IV Bi-District

Boerne 44, Zapata 11, OT

La Feria 28, Beeville Jones 25

Lampasas 42, Freeport Brazosport 35

Liberty Hill 62, Bay City 14

Needville 42, Fischer Canyon Lake 28

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Dalhart 26, Snyder 7

Glen Rose 49, Aubrey 28

Graham 70, Godley 45

Iowa Park 42, Hillsboro 0

Levelland 62, Monahans 26

Midland Greenwood 24, Perryton 7

Vernon 27, Ferris 14

Region II Bi-District

Gilmer 38, Sunnyvale 24

Rusk 26, Robinson 19

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 47, Caddo Mills 17

Region III Bi-District

Bellville 27, La Marque 19

Jasper 49, Hamshire-Fannett 14

Liberty 55, Center 38

Silsbee 52, Shepherd 13

Sweeny 21, La Grange 14

Wharton 49, Smithville 31

Region IV Bi-District

CC West Oso 57, Port Isabel 56

Crystal City 26, Wimberley 21

Geronimo Navarro 34, Devine 30

Llano 21, Hondo 14, OT

Raymondville 48, Orange Grove 16

Rio Hondo 37, Ingleside 20

Class 3A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Tuscola Jim Ned 30, Whitesboro 21

Wall 20, Pilot Point 0

Region II Bi-District

Atlanta 28, New London West Rusk 20

Dallas Madison 32, Van Alstyne 26

Gladewater 35, Hughes Springs 21

Jefferson 41, Mineola 22

Malakoff 63, Pottsboro 35

Region III Bi-District

Cameron Yoe 49, Whitney 28

Region IV Bi-District

Edna 61, Palacios 21

George West 61, Universal City Randolph 7

Marion 56, Aransas Pass 12

Rice 21, Vanderbilt Industrial 14

SA Cole 16, Lyford 14

Yoakum 30, Columbus 13

Class 3A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Colorado City 51, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Crane 28, Coahoma 11

Spearman 33, Cisco 29

Region II Bi-District

Buffalo 62, Hamilton 34

Clifton 49, Rice 7

Comanche 42, Nocona 30

Holliday 66, Dublin 20

Jacksboro 31, Henrietta 28

Region III Bi-District

Grand Saline 23, Blue Ridge 0

Newton 69, Omaha Pewitt 0

Troup 50, Paris Chisum 16

Winona 37, Cooper 35

Region IV Bi-District

East Bernard 57, Johnson City 12

El Maton Tidehaven 41, Ingram Moore 16

Hebbronville 29, Skidmore-Tynan 20

Odem 22, Dilley 8

Poth 35, Santa Rosa 14

Van Vleck 20, Sonora 13

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Panhandle 54, Post 16

Seymour 51, Ozona 13

Stinnett West Texas 55, Floydada 17

Region II Bi-District

Bosqueville 72, Valley Mills 21

Riesel 59, Crawford 13

Wolfe City 51, Tom Bean 6

Region III Bi-District

Centerville 51, Cushing 18

Jewett Leon 55, Big Sandy 42

Joaquin 42, Pineland West Sabine 0

San Augustine 40, Timpson 12

Tenaha 49, Shelbyville 18

Region IV Bi-District

Hearne 49, Brackett 6

Holland 63, Junction 12

Mason 63, Milano 0

Refugio 75, Yorktown 0

Thorndale 55, Center Point 24

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Clarendon 38, Ralls 13

Farwell 53, Van Horn 6

Iraan 32, Bovina 22

McCamey 51, Plains 13

Stratford 84, Smyer 8

Vega 31, Tahoka 26

Wink 31, Sudan 14

Region II Bi-District

Christoval 40, Cross Plains 34

Hamlin 52, Miles 0

Haskell 26, Eldorado 22

Santo 63, Quanah 30

Wellington 60, Electra 8

Wheeler 51, Archer City 26

Region III Bi-District

Grapeland 54, Hubbard 0

Mart 80, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Region IV Bi-District

Flatonia 30, Iola 28

Granger 29, Louise 23

La Pryor 56, Bruni 16

La Villa 35, Runge 25

Woodsboro 46, Charlotte 26

Class 1A Six-Man Division I

Region I Bi-District

Aspermont 84, Paducah 55

Ira 68, Crowell 22

McLean 62, Petersburg 6

White Deer 70, Nazareth 24

Region II Bi-District

Borden County 56, Morton 0

Garden City 71, Rankin 41

Region III Bi-District

Aquilla 74, Newcastle 24

Blum 60, Savoy 14

Gilmer Union Hill 60, Coolidge 34

Milford 60, High Island 15

Region IV Bi-District

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 58, Evant 12

Gorman 68, Eden 20

Leakey 66, Jonesboro 30

May 94, Robert Lee 88

Class 1A Six-Man Division II

Region I Bi-District

Follett 76, Silverton 26

Matador Motley County 72, Groom 56

Whitharral 64, Southland 0

Region II Bi-District

Lueders-Avoca 46, Woodson 0

Region III Bi-District

Iredell 62, Morgan 0

Ladonia Fannindel 66, Gordon 48

Region IV Bi-District

Calvert 48, Trinidad 14

Richland Springs 53, Brookesmith 6

TAIAO Division I

Quarterfinal

Tribe Consolidated 64, Houston Mt. Carmel 12

TAIAO Division II

Quarterfinal

Austin NYOS 64, Victoria Home School 0

Fort Bend Christian 48, Dallas The Winston 0

Melissa CHANT 53, Joshua Johnson County 25

TAPPS Division I

First Round

Dallas Bishop Lynch 35, Midland Christian 15

Houston St. Thomas 52, Plano John Paul II 32

TAPPS Division II

First Round

Cedar Hill Trinity 57, Austin Brentwood 0

Cypress Community Christian 21, Austin Hyde Park 17

Fort Worth Christian 56, Bullard Brook Hill 50

Grapevine Faith 35, Tyler Gorman 33

Houston Second Baptist 41, Brownsville St. Joseph 7

SA Holy Cross 14, Houston Lutheran South 7

TAPPS Division III

First Round

Arlington Pantego Christian 15, Lubbock Christian 14

Bay Area Christian 48, Schertz John Paul II 7

Boerne Geneva 56, Houston Lutheran North 7

Willow Park Trinity Christian 46, Colleyville Covenant 7

TAPPS Division IV

First Round

Shiner St. Paul 48, Woodlands Legacy Prep 14

Tomball Rosehill 35, Temple Central Texas 7

TAPPS Six-Man Division I

First Round

Bryan St. Joseph 72, Granbury North Central Texas 38

Giddings State School 61, Round Rock Christian 6

Logos Prep 66, Austin Hill Country 16

TAPPS Six-Man Division II

First Round

Bulverde Bracken 70, Lake Jackson Brazosport 16

TAPPS Six-Man Division III

First Round

Baytown Christian 92, Greenville Christian 0

TCAF Six-Man I

Semifinal

Westlake Academy 52, Waco Methodist 14

© 2018 KVUE-TV