AUSTIN, Texas — National Signing Day was celebrated by five Vandegrift Vipers. Three of which signed the dotted line on letters of intent to play college football.

Isaiah Smallood, a running back, will continue his career at NCAA Division II West Texas A&M University.

The son of Vipers Head Coach Drew Sanders will continue his football career a short drive up Interstate 35 in Belton. Matthew Sanders, a center for the Vipers, signed with defending NCAA Division III national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Rounding out the Vipers trio who signed letters of intent to play college football on National Signing Day is defensive end Varun Kalyanapuram. He signed with NCAA Division III Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kyle Maysonave, a baseball standout at Vandegrift High School, signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Le Tourneau University, an NCAA Division III program.

Kevin Hammer will continue his swimming career in Columbia, Missouri. He signed with the University of Missouri.

