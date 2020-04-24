AUSTIN, Texas — Greg Brown is following in the footsteps of family, and has decided to stay close to home for his college basketball career.

Over an Instagram Live, and in conjunction with ESPN's The Undefeated, Brown revealed he was committing to Texas.

In the process, he turned down offers from Kentucky, Auburn, Memphis and Michigan, as well as a reported contract of more than $125,000 from the NBA G-League.

“It took me until the final hour to really decide where I was going to go,” Brown said. “It was a long process. I didn’t decide until the final hour today when I woke up this morning.”

Brown added that he wants to "leave a legacy" at Texas, similar to how his dad, mom and uncle did.

"We're going to win the natty, NCAA championship," he added.

Brown was ESPN's ninth-rated prospect in the 2020 class, and guided Vandegrift to a 33-3 record, an undefeated showing in district play and the school's first district title.

He was named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American.

Texas head coach Shaka Smart tweeted out his enthusiasm minutes after Brown's decision.

Despite having not won a game in the NCAA Tournament during his time as head coach, Smart has fared well on the recruiting front, landing elite prospects like Mo Bamba, Jaxson Hayes and Jarrett Allen, in addition to Brown.

In choosing the Longhorns, Brown bucks a recent trend of highly touted recruits accepting offers from the G-League.

Jalen Green, ESPN'S top-rated prospect, recently signed a one-year contract with the G-League for a reported $500,000.

Brown is expected to play immediately for Texas and leave for the NBA Draft following his freshman year.