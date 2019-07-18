TEXAS, USA — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Thursday the athletes that will be representing the United States during the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

643 athletes were named to the U.S. Pan American Team with 39 athletes representing Texas.

The following list are the Texas athletes that will represent Team USA:

Taylor Abbott - Austin

Kelsey Bing - Houston

Sloane Blakely - Frisco

Brittany Brewer - Abilene

Cameron Burrell - Houston

Omar Craddock - Killeen

Trey Culver - Lubbock

Jourdan Delacruz - Wylie

Omar Espinoza - Dallas

Salvador Espinoza - Dallas

Sophie Fasold - Copperas

Virginia Fuchs - Houston

Sarah Gibson - San Antonio

Geoffrey Groselle - Plano

Jonathan Healy - Spring

Nate Hite - Bellville

Bryce Hoppel - Midland

Andrew Hudson - San Antonio

William Huffman - Colleyville

Ariana Ince - Gonzales

Stefanie Johnson - McKinney

Phillip Jungman - Caldwell

Will Licon - El Paso

Wilbert London - Waco

Inika McPherson - Port Arthur

Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Katy

Mindy Miles - Weatherford

Alberto Montilla Ochoa - Allen

Courtney Okolo - Carrollton

Cat Osterman - Houston

Thomas Rahimi - Irving

Abby Remmers - Sugar Land

Charlotte Rose - Houston

Gil Saenz - El Paso

Keith Sanderson - San Antonio

Tom Scott M Karate - Richardson

Rolando Tejeda - Laredo

Kiana Williams - San Antonio

Chantal Wright - San Antonio

For the full list of athletes, click here.

The Pan American Games will run from Friday, July 26 until Sunday, August 11. The Pan American Games will serve as an Olympic qualification event for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

You can watch the Pan American Games on the ESPN family networks and ABC.

