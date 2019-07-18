TEXAS, USA — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Thursday the athletes that will be representing the United States during the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
643 athletes were named to the U.S. Pan American Team with 39 athletes representing Texas.
The following list are the Texas athletes that will represent Team USA:
- Taylor Abbott - Austin
- Kelsey Bing - Houston
- Sloane Blakely - Frisco
- Brittany Brewer - Abilene
- Cameron Burrell - Houston
- Omar Craddock - Killeen
- Trey Culver - Lubbock
- Jourdan Delacruz - Wylie
- Omar Espinoza - Dallas
- Salvador Espinoza - Dallas
- Sophie Fasold - Copperas
- Virginia Fuchs - Houston
- Sarah Gibson - San Antonio
- Geoffrey Groselle - Plano
- Jonathan Healy - Spring
- Nate Hite - Bellville
- Bryce Hoppel - Midland
- Andrew Hudson - San Antonio
- William Huffman - Colleyville
- Ariana Ince - Gonzales
- Stefanie Johnson - McKinney
- Phillip Jungman - Caldwell
- Will Licon - El Paso
- Wilbert London - Waco
- Inika McPherson - Port Arthur
- Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Katy
- Mindy Miles - Weatherford
- Alberto Montilla Ochoa - Allen
- Courtney Okolo - Carrollton
- Cat Osterman - Houston
- Thomas Rahimi - Irving
- Abby Remmers - Sugar Land
- Charlotte Rose - Houston
- Gil Saenz - El Paso
- Keith Sanderson - San Antonio
- Tom Scott M Karate - Richardson
- Rolando Tejeda - Laredo
- Kiana Williams - San Antonio
- Chantal Wright - San Antonio
For the full list of athletes, click here.
The Pan American Games will run from Friday, July 26 until Sunday, August 11. The Pan American Games will serve as an Olympic qualification event for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
You can watch the Pan American Games on the ESPN family networks and ABC.
