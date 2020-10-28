2021 Boston Marathon postponed, 'at least' until the fall

Organizers say the marathon will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.”

BOSTON — The 125th Boston Marathon has also been postponed. The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) says that it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.” The BAA says they have been meeting regularly with its COVID-19 Medical & Event Operations Advisory Group to determine when—and how—the marathon can be held again.

The BAA is working with local, city, and state officials, sponsors, organizing committee members, and other stakeholders to determine if a fall 2021 date is feasible.

“With fewer than six months until Patriots’ Day and with road races prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, we are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April,” Tom Grilk, CEO of the BAA, said in a statement. “By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike. Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date.”

This year’s marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race.

Instead, a virtual option was made available this year so runners could still experience the race.

The BAA says no 2021 date has been selected, but says it will continue to work with government officials and members of its COVID-19 advisory team "to establish under what conditions the next live, in-person Boston Marathon can occur."