CEDAR RIDGE, Texas — On National Signing Day, 17 athletes at Cedar Ridge High School in sports like basketball, soccer, softball and baseball signed letters of intent to participate in college athletics.

Here's who committed to going where:

Baseball:

  • Darren Acosta – New Mexico Jr. College

  • Bryson Bales – Louisiana Tech

    Zackery Honey – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

    Karlo Kalifa – St. Mary’s University

Girls' Basketball:

  • Kierstyn Rossow – East Texas Baptist University

    Taryn Wills – University of the Incarnate Word

Softball:

  • Maddie Boldt – University of the Incarnate Word

    Estephania Elliott – West Texas A&M

    Tori McCann – Texas State University

    Camryn Middlebrook – Stephen F. Austin

    Serena Perez – University of the Incarnate Word

    Katy Repa – Stephen F. Austin

Soccer:

  • Presley Payne – Houston Baptist University

Volleyball:

  • Andriella Wagner – University of Dallas

Girls' Soccer

  • Margaret Kofron – Incarnate Word

    Macey Maxim – Incarnate Word

    Madison Waguespack – Seattle University

