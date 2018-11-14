CEDAR RIDGE, Texas — On National Signing Day, 17 athletes at Cedar Ridge High School in sports like basketball, soccer, softball and baseball signed letters of intent to participate in college athletics.
Here's who committed to going where:
Baseball:
Darren Acosta – New Mexico Jr. College
Bryson Bales – Louisiana Tech
Zackery Honey – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Karlo Kalifa – St. Mary’s University
Girls' Basketball:
Kierstyn Rossow – East Texas Baptist University
Taryn Wills – University of the Incarnate Word
Softball:
Maddie Boldt – University of the Incarnate Word
Estephania Elliott – West Texas A&M
Tori McCann – Texas State University
Camryn Middlebrook – Stephen F. Austin
Serena Perez – University of the Incarnate Word
Katy Repa – Stephen F. Austin
Soccer:
Presley Payne – Houston Baptist University
Volleyball:
Andriella Wagner – University of Dallas
Girls' Soccer
Margaret Kofron – Incarnate Word
Macey Maxim – Incarnate Word
Madison Waguespack – Seattle University
