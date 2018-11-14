CEDAR RIDGE, Texas — On National Signing Day, 17 athletes at Cedar Ridge High School in sports like basketball, soccer, softball and baseball signed letters of intent to participate in college athletics.

Here's who committed to going where:

Baseball:

Darren Acosta – New Mexico Jr. College

Bryson Bales – Louisiana Tech Zackery Honey – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Karlo Kalifa – St. Mary’s University

Girls' Basketball:

Kierstyn Rossow – East Texas Baptist University Taryn Wills – University of the Incarnate Word

Softball:

Maddie Boldt – University of the Incarnate Word Estephania Elliott – West Texas A&M Tori McCann – Texas State University Camryn Middlebrook – Stephen F. Austin Serena Perez – University of the Incarnate Word Katy Repa – Stephen F. Austin

Soccer:

Presley Payne – Houston Baptist University

Volleyball:

Andriella Wagner – University of Dallas

Girls' Soccer

Margaret Kofron – Incarnate Word Macey Maxim – Incarnate Word Madison Waguespack – Seattle University

