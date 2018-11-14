AUSTIN — It was a day to celebrate for fourteen student athletes at Westlake High School, all of which signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on the college level.

Beginning with baseball, Peyton Sanderson signed with the University of Richmond. Sanderson's teammate, Dylan Savino, inked a letter of intent to play for Howard College.

"I feel like if I go to a good junior college like Howard first, I will probably have an opportunity at a better Division One program afterwards," said Savino.

A pair of signees for men's college basketball: Will Baker to Texas and Darius McBride to Southern Methodist University.

"When I went on my official visit, I had a great time, that pretty much sealed the deal," said McBride.

Joining McBride at SMU is Miranda Seade. She signed a letter of intent to continue her equestrian career.

Westlake boys golf coach Callan Nokes introduced a pair of signees: Thomas Bockholt to Rice University and Matthew Denton to Texas A&M.

Girls golf coach Ashley Patterson has a pair of signees as well: Madelyn Jones to Notre Dame and Lauren May to Georgetown University.

Four Westlake girls swimmers inked letters of intent: Madison Deucher to Kentucky, Halle Gordon to Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC), Isabelle Guerra to Illinois, and Emma Wheal to Stanford.

Rounding out the list is Jada Birkel. The Westlake volleyball star will continue her career at Memphis.

"I am ready to change the program and make a difference," she said.

