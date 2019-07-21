AUSTIN, Texas — From A-Rod to Cal Ripken Jr. you could find almost any MLB great's signature on one of the baseballs being auctioned off at the Balcones Youth Sports Complex on Saturday.

"We're auctioning all of the autographed baseballs from my dad's collection," said donor Robert Maccabe. "He passed away suddenly last summer of cancer."

More than 100 authenticated MLB autographed baseballs were being auctioned off, with all the proceeds going to the Thunderbird's 10U and 12U baseball teams.

Both teams are heading to Deer Park for the Pony World Series Qualifier.

Maccabe's father collected autographed baseballs and youth Balcones sports played a big role in his life.

"He was the major player agent, so he was announcing every game – did the scoreboard, score-keeping, every game," said Maccabe.

"He was always out here at games," said board president Marcus Horton. "He's umpired at games before. He's been associated with the Balcones program for decades."

When the Maccabe family realized they didn't have enough room for the collection anymore, they knew the best place for it.

"It was a tough decision to make," said Maccabe. "But to know where they're going and the good that's going to come from it, we couldn't be more happy."

Everyone also agrees it's what his father would have wanted.

"I think he would say this would absolutely be no better way to celebrate the program that he was a part of for so many years," said Horton. "To see it flourish and succeed, he would just be absolutely overjoyed."

"He would love it," said Maccabe. "Balcones is in our blood. It will always have a special place in our heart."

Around $5,165 has been raised so far.

