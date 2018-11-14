ROUND ROCK, Texas — Wednesday was signing day at Round Rock High School, and several athletes across sports like soccer, softball and baseball signed letters of intent to participate in college athletics.
Here's where these talented students are heading:
- Jared McKenzie - baseball at Baylor
- Kobe Yepez - cross country at Texas
- Lily Gulley - golf at Belmont
- Reagan Doss - baseball at Boise
- Luke Almandarez - baseball at Houston
- Lucy Paratore - swimming at Loyola
- Nataliya Perry - volleyball at Aurora
- Camryn Schmidt - soccer at Fort Lewis
- Emily Murphy - softball at Blinn
- Emma Froemke - softball at Seattle University
Congratulations!
