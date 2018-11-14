ROUND ROCK, Texas — Wednesday was signing day at Round Rock High School, and several athletes across sports like soccer, softball and baseball signed letters of intent to participate in college athletics.

Here's where these talented students are heading:

Jared McKenzie - baseball at Baylor

Kobe Yepez - cross country at Texas

Lily Gulley - golf at Belmont

Reagan Doss - baseball at Boise

Luke Almandarez - baseball at Houston

Lucy Paratore - swimming at Loyola

Nataliya Perry - volleyball at Aurora

Camryn Schmidt - soccer at Fort Lewis

Emily Murphy - softball at Blinn

Emma Froemke - softball at Seattle University

Congratulations!

