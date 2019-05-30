AUSTIN, Texas — In a game that featured the top two teams in the state of Texas, Crawford and Thorndale put on a show for the capacity crowd at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The Lady Pirates overcame a four-run deficit to win the school's third state championship by defeating the Lady Dogs 8-7. Crawford finishes the season on a 26-game winning streak.

This game was back and forth as Kelsey Kovar put Thorndale on the board in the top of the 3rd with an RBI single to left field that scored Emilee Baker to make it 1-0.

Crawford would answer in the bottom of the 4th, as Avery Ward singled through the right side, scoring Kyle Mach to tie the game at one apiece. After Makey Dunbar scored on an RBI ground out by Cambree Aguirre, Kylie Ray would bring Ward home on another RBI ground out to give the Lady Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Thorndale would open the flood gates in the top of the 5th as Riley White would deliver an RBI ground out to make it a 3-2 game. Kelsey Kovar put the Lady Dogs ahead with a two run single to left center field, scoring Emilee Baker and Jayci Martinka. Madison Kelm capped off a six run inning with a two run single up the middle, bringing home Kate Casey and Hannah Laurence as Thorndale led 7-3.

Crawford answered right back in the bottom of the 6th as Kylie Ray brought home Avery Ward on a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 7-4. Addi Weaver would deliver a base hit down the right field line, scoring Cambree Aguirre to make it a two run game.

Kyla Mach would then collect the biggest hit of her career with a two run single to tied the game at 7-7. The game would go into extra innings where Mackey Dunbar delivered the game winning RBI single in the bottom of the 8th.