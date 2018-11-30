AUSTIN — The University of Texas Longhorns and The University of Oklahoma Sooners have the greatest rivalry in college football history. And for the first time this season, these two old friends will play for the Big 12 crown.

While there's a great respect between the two programs, they don't like each other very much.

My first UT versus OU memory is from the early 1980s, when my parents took my brother, my little sister and me to Fair Park in Dallas during UT/OU weekend.

The atmosphere was unlike any I'd ever experienced, and I had been to plenty of football games by that early stage in my life. The Cotton Bowl wasn't as big as it is now. The food at Fair Park in Dallas wasn't as expensive as it is now, but the dislike these two fan bases had toward each other was amazing to witness.

I learned early on that the Sooners were the bad guys. The color red, or Crimson as they like to call it, made me ill -- especially in the mid-80s when Brian Bosworth was roaming the field for OU.

The Red River Rivalry, Shootout, or whatever their corporate sponsor has titled it, is a game I look forward to each and every season.

There's nothing like it, and I count myself lucky to be able to watch it twice this season.

As much as I despise the Sooners, I know that UT football wouldn't be great without a rival like OU. I appreciate what they have done for college football, but I just don't like 'em. I mean, I really don't like 'em at all.

