It's the end of a decade, which means we've listened to thousands of songs that have rocked us. From the country pop of Lady Antebellum to the light whispers of Billie Eilish, music and its artists have had a significant transformation in a relatively short amount of time.

The way music has been consumed over the past ten years has greatly changed, mostly through the emergence of music streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. However, while the way in which we consume music has changed, the Billboard music charts are still regarded as reliable standard to measure the success of songs, albums and artists.

Billboard has changed their method of charting songs since 2010. Today, Billboard considers both physical and digital play and now places different weights on how music is listened to when streamed. Billboard weights music in two categories on-demand (for services like Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify) and programmed (Pandora or other online music radio streams) with a song specifically cued weighted higher than a song played on a radio type streaming platform.

RELATED: YouTube's 2019 Rewind focuses on the basics after 2018 video fiasco

RELATED: Spotify announces most-streamed artists, songs of 2019 and the decade

From 2010 to 2019, the Billboard music charts have charted all genres of music from artists all around the world. Below is the list of the top songs and top artists from each year of the decade.

2010

TOP SONGS

TiK ToK – Ke$ha Need You Now – Lady Antebellum Hey, Soul Sister California Gurls – Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dog OMG – Usher Featuring will.i.am

TOP ARTISTS

Lady Gaga Taylor Swift Eminem Lady Antebellum Ke$ha

Lady Gaga participates in the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia, in Greenwich Village on Friday, June 28, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Greg Allen/Invision/AP

2011

TOP SONGS

Rolling in the Deep – Adele Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock Firework – Katy Perry E.T. – Katy Perry featuring Kanye West Give Me Everything – Pitbull Featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer

TOP ARTISTS

Adele Rihanna Katy Perry Lady Gaga Lil Wayne

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

2012

TOP SONGS

Somebody That I Used to Know – Gotye featuring Kimbra Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen We Are Young – fun. Featuring Janelle Monae Payphone – Maroon 5 featuring Wiz Khalifa Lights – Ellie Goulding

TOP ARTISTS

Adele Rihanna Taylor Swift Drake Justin Bieber

2013

TOP SONGS

Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell Radioactive – Imagine Dragons Harlem Shake – Baauer Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton

TOP ARTISTS

Bruno Mars Taylor Swift Justin Timberlake Rihanna Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Recording artist Bruno Mars speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2014

TOP SONGS

Happy – Pharrell Williams Dark Horse – Katy Perry featuring Juicy J All of Me – John Legend Fancy – Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX Counting Stars – OneRepublic

TOP ARTISTS

One Direction Katy Perry Beyoncé Taylor Swift Justin Timberlake

FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Liam Payne, from left, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles of boyband One Direction arrive at the 42nd annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.Malik said Wednesday, March 25, 2015, he is leaving chart-topping boy band One Direction "to be a normal 22-year-old." His bandmates said they were sad to see him go "but we totally respect his decision and send him all our love for the future." (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, file)

John Shearer/Invision/AP

2015

TOP SONGS

Uptown Funk! – Bruno Mars Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran See you Again – Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth Trap Queen – Fetty Wap Sugar – Maroon 5

TOP ARTISTS

Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran The Weeknd Drake One Direction

Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the decade at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

2016

TOP SONGS

Love Yourself – Justin Bieber Sorry – Justin Bieber One Dance – Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla Work – Rihanna featuring Drake Stressed Out – twenty one pilots

TOP ARTISTS

Adele Justin Bieber Drake Beyoncé twenty one pilots

2017

TOP SONGS

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars Humble. – Kendrick Lamar Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

TOP ARTISTS

Ed Sheeran Bruno Mars Drake Kendrick Lamar The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

2018

TOP SONGS

God’s Plan – Drake Perfect – Ed Sheeran Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Havana – Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug Rockstar – Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

TOP ARTISTS

Drake Post Malone Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift Cardi B

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. The Obama summer playlist has everyone from Drake and Beyonce to Steely Dan and Frank Sinatra. Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

AP





2019

TOP SONGS

Old Town Road – Lis Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone and Swae Lee Without Me – Halsey Bad Guy – Billie Eilish Wow. – Post Malone

TOP ARTISTS

Post Malone Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Khalid Drake

Post Malone poses in the press room with the award for top rap song for "Rockstar" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Invision