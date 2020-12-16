Pop Culture in (ugh) 2020, from the bizarre to the sublime

In a year like no other, people turned in 2020 to pop culture to satisfy sometimes conflicting needs of distraction, inspiration, consolation, escapism, hope.

And now, for our annual look at the year in pop culture…. Oh, wait. This was 2020. The year everything stopped cold.

Well, not really. Truth is, people turned to culture of all kinds in 2020 — highbrow and lowbrow — to satisfy varied and sometimes conflicting needs: Distraction, inspiration, consolation, escapism, hope. And those needs evolved: If we began lockdown in March by addictively binge-watching the darkly bizarre “Tiger King,” by early winter we were transfixed by a different sort of animal: the graceful octopod of “My Octopus Teacher,” extending her tentacles to make connections that seemed achingly poignant in a time when mere hugs between humans are taboo.

And while live entertainment was tragically curtailed due to the raging pandemic, performers often found their own stages, in endlessly creative ways. A Broadway star serenaded health workers from his apartment window, and ballet dancers performed “Swan Lake” from their bathtubs. There were Zoom proms, drive-in concerts and a host of cast reunions.

And then there was the TikTok guy on the skateboard. Drinking Ocean Spray from the bottle. Singing Fleetwood Mac. For all of us.

A totally selective, appropriately scatterbrained journey through some cultural moments of 2020:

And the Oscar goes to ... was that THIS year? Yep, it was only months ago that “PARASITE” swept the Academy Awards, a historic moment for South Korea and director BONG JOON HO, clearly adored in Hollywood. (If not by PRESIDENT TRUMP, who asks supporters at a rally: “What the hell was that all about?”)

MARCH:

In a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement, HARVEY WEINSTEIN is sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes, the once-powerful mogul led away in handcuffs for what could be the rest of his life. Days later, the coronavirus shuts down much of life as we know it. Binge-watching reaches new heights. “TIGER KING” on Netflix, a story of very big cats and very strange people, becomes the thing everyone can’t look away from.

APRIL:

Enough weirdness, anybody got some good news? JOHN KRASINSKI’s feel-good web series named, yes, “SOME GOOD NEWS,” brings a “HAMILTON” cast reunion for a starstruck musical theater fan and a prom for high-school seniors missing theirs, with musical guests like BILLIE EILISH. Then there’s LADY GAGA’s star-studded lineup — try PAUL McCARTNEY and the ROLLING STONES — honoring front-line workers. A stay-at-home edition of “Saturday Night Live” features newly minted Oscar winner BRAD PITT playing DR. ANTHONY FAUCI. “He did a great job,” quips Fauci (the real one).

MAY:

JUNE:

Independence Day barbecues may be canceled, but musical (and history) fans have reason to cheer: the live-captured film version of Broadway smash “HAMILTON” is fast-tracked by more than a year to stream on Disney+. The roar of a real Broadway crowd, from performances filmed in 2016, is enough to bring a tear to a theatergoer’s eye. On a MUCH smaller scale, ballet lovers are treated to a wildly inventive YouTube video featuring dancers across the globe performing “Swan Lake” in their bathtubs (Get it? Lakes?)

NOVEMBER:

The first post-election “SNL” ends with ALEC BALDWIN holding a sign that says “YOU’RE WELCOME!!!” -- a reference to his long-running Trump impersonation (and Trump’s loss). BEYONCÉ, already the most nominated female artist in GRAMMY history, scores nine more, including for “Black Parade,” released on Juneteenth. In his final screen role, BOSEMAN fittingly soars in “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM” with a searing performance as a troubled jazz trumpeter.