A man was detained in Barcelona, Spain last month after he tried to smuggle 500 grams of cocaine under his poorly fit toupee, according to the Spanish National Police.

The man, only identified as being Colombian, was detained on June 18 shortly after his flight arrived at Barcelona-El Prat airport.

Police told La Vanguardia, a Spanish daily newspaper, that he drew attention to himself for acting nervous at the security checkpoint, as well as the towering toupee on his head.

When they searched him, police say they found 500 grams of cocaine under his wig, which totals to about $34,000.