CEDAR VALLEY, Texas — Drivers traveling in Cedar Valley: heads up for a daytime closure in effect until Friday.

US 290, west of the "Y" at Oak Hill, will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Tara Lane and Nutty Brown Road.

This closure is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting this closure for guardrail work on US 290.

Residents near the Cedar Valley area traveling inbound toward the Austin-Metro area should expect delays and plan ahead. Drivers can use Circle Drive, which runs north of US 290, as an alternate route.

