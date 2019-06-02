AUSTIN, Texas — A small stretch of Interstate 35 in South Austin will see construction work until Friday afternoon.

The northbound left lane of the I-35 frontage road will be closed from Highway 71 to Woodward Street, Wednesday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 8. This will happen from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

The southbound left lane of the I-35 frontage road will also be closed near St. Edwards Dr. to Woodward Street, Wednesday through Friday. That construction will also take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Drivers should prepare for delays in the area.