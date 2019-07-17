AUSTIN, Texas — Those traveling in Northeast Austin will need to remember that northbound US 183 will be closed at Interstate 35 this weekend.
The closure will happen from Friday, July 19 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 22 at 5 a.m.
Drivers can find a detour by exiting for US 290 East. Take US 290 East to I-35 to access the I-35 flyover to northbound US 183.
Expect delays in the area throughout the weekend.
