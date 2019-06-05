AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers in South Austin will see alternating closures on Interstate 35 beginning Monday morning.

These closures will affect the southbound lanes of the service road on I-35 between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street.

These closures will begin on Monday beginning at 8 a.m. and will last until Saturday at 6 p.m.

Drivers should use extra caution while driving through this area.

