AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers in South Austin will see alternating closures on Interstate 35 beginning Monday morning.
These closures will affect the southbound lanes of the service road on I-35 between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street.
These closures will begin on Monday beginning at 8 a.m. and will last until Saturday at 6 p.m.
Drivers should use extra caution while driving through this area.
