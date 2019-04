AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers will see a daytime closure on US-183 in Northeast Austin on Wednesday.

US-183 Southbound will be down to one lane between US-290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers should be cautious and plan ahead, especially with all of the extra rain expected today.

