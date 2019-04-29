AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers in the Westlake and Bee Cave area will see a road closure on the main thoroughfare this week, beginning Monday morning.

Bee Cave Road will have an eastbound and westbound outside lane closed beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m.

The eastbound outside lane will close between Westbank Drive to Walsh Tarlton. The westbound outside lane will close between Westbank Drive to Camp Craft Road.

These closures will be intact Monday through Friday.

