GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore — An 80-year-old woman missing overnight Thursday on a Mount Hood area mushroom hunt was found Friday morning alive and responsive, according to a family member.

A search was launched Friday morning in the Trillium Lake area of Mount Hood for Akemi Takahashi, of Tigard, did not return to her car parked at Trillium Lake.

Searchers heard her blowing on a whistle she carried.

She had been mushroom hunting with a friend who last saw her about 4:40 p.m. Thursday. He reported her missing at 6:50 p.m.

Takahashi enjoys the mushroom hunts and went out regularly, according to family. The carried the whistle but had left her cellphone in the car.

