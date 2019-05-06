SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lunch time commuters attempting to exit onto Southwest Boulevard, or to go to the mall, from the loop were surprised Wednesday after a tractor-trailer became wedged underneath the bridge.

San Angelo Police Officer Steven Quade said at the scene that the rig was carrying the wind turbine tower from Galveston to Big Lake when the incident occurred.

"The truck carrying the large load had a specific route that they've got to follow for TxDOT and they're on the right route - this is where they sent them," Quade said. "Obviously, this is not where they should have been."

The Texas Department of Transportation sent staff to the scene to check the damages to the bridge, caused by the turbine tower striking it. Chunks of concrete from the bridge were on top of the truck as well as beside it in the underpass.

FOX West Texas

"TxDOT will decide how much structural damage," Quade said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Quade said at least six more of the same trucks carrying identical loads were headed to the scene as well. No other incidents were reported as the rest of the convoy made its way through San Angelo.